TRAI directs telcos to improve call services for better 5G experience

In a meeting with telecom operators, the authority told telcos to analyse the issue of call muting and one way speech and take corrective action on priority. “While rolling out the 5G network, TSPs should ensure that there is least disturbance or degradation of quality of service (QoS) of existing telecom services,” said the TRAI.

TRAI held a meeting with major mobile service providers on Friday to review the issues related to quality of telecom services being faced by consumers and the menace of unsolicited commercial communications (UCCI), like pesky calls and text messages by telemarketers.