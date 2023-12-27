Training on entrepreneurship opportunities in medicinal, aromatic plants begins

Srinagar, Dec 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a training programme on value addition and entrepreneurship opportunities in aromatic and medicinal plants at the Benihamma campus.

A statement said that the three-day training is organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Forest Products and Utilization, Faculty of Forestry under the sponsorship of the World Bank-ICAR-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session delved in detail about the entrepreneurship opportunities in the medicinal and aromatic plant sector. He also talked about the advantages of these plants in the commercial sector and the economic prospects.

Head, the Division of Forest Products and Utilization, Dr PA Sofi, gave a detailed account of the role played by such training programs in the commercialization and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. Training Coordinator, Dr Tahir Mushtaq, gave an overview of the training objectives.

The attendees, comprising 25 participants along with heads and scientists from the Faculty, will get insights into the vast potential that medicinal and aromatic plants hold for economic upliftment. Prof Amerjeet Singh presented the vote of thanks.