Training on Hydroponics concludes at SKUAST-K

The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the participating scientists in the training programme who had come to attend the course from various universities of the country including scientists from state agricultural universities as far as from Assam and Kerala.

The current scenario of hydroponics in India and the world and its application for solving the problems being faced as a result of climate change were highlighted and deliberated upon during the training.

Innovative approaches by combining the hydroponic soilless growing technology with vertical farming, protected cultivation under greenhouses and aquaponics, wherein hydroponic cultivation is blended in an eco-friendly way with fish farming, were stressed.