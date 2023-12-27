Training on nursery production of ornamental plants begins in Tangmarg

Srinagar, Dec 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Wednesday kick-started a weeklong Existing-Management Development Programme (E-MDP) on ‘Nursery Production of High-Value Ornamental Plants’ at Karhama, Tangmarg in Baramulla district.

A statement said that the skill programme is organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The trainees from the far-flung Karhama hamlet of Tangmarg will be given intensive training on the nursery raising of ornamental plants.

The training will be given on the importance of the ornamental nursery industry for the national economy by faculty members Dr Zahoor Ahmed Rather and Dr RA Lone. The speakers exhorted the trainees to take up ornamental nursery Production as a source of livelihood and employment generation and contribute in making India a developed economy.

The programme is being coordinated by Dr ZA Rather, Dr RA Lone and Dr ZA Bhat from the Division of FLA. The coordinators are thankful to Nodal officer MSME Dr Haroon Rashid Naik (Director Research) and Head Division of FLA Dr Imtiyaz Tahir Nazki for giving an opportunity and platform for organising such a training programme.