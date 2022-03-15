Transforming J&K | Govt aims to promote Kashmir as film shooting destination

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir known for their breathtaking beauty and an incredible landscape dotted with meadows, valleys, high altitude passes, dense forests, lakes, apple orchards, snow-capped peaks, provide just the picture-perfect for shooting a film.
Several movies have been shot in this beautiful region blessed with magnificent scenic splendour, with film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir remaining as popular as ever.
The Indian film industry is rekindling its romance with Kashmir, a destination once a favourite of filmmakers and the audience alike. Soon, the Valley witnessed the cameras set on its blooming tulips, placid lakes, coniferous trees and the Dal Lake.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has met Bollywood filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari among others in Mumbai. He invited them to shoot in the Valley and also discussed how the shooting of films can be made business-friendly in the Union Territory.
The concept aims to bring back the lost glory of the valley through benefits to the local artists, including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers and others.
Bollywood’s love affair with the picturesque Kashmir dates back to the 1960s and 70’s. Back then, scores of films were set in the backdrop of the beautiful locales of the Valley.
Some of the most romantic and evergreen songs were picturized in the snow-clad hills and lush green locales of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1961, Shammi Kapoor romanced Saira Banu in the snow-capped mountains in Srinagar as he sang “Chahe koi Mujhe junglee kahe”. He immortalized the ‘Shikara’ on the Dal Lake in the song “Tareef Karun kya uski” as he wooed a beautiful Sharmila Tagore in Kashmir Ki Kali (1964).
In the late 1970s and early 80s, cinephiles witnessed Yash Chopra’s love affair with the beguiling beauty of Kashmir in superhits like Kabhi Kabhi (1976), Noorie (1979) and Silsila (1981). Everybody remembers the movie Betaab, starring Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh, the movie and its location was such a hit with the audience, that the Valley, which was earlier known as Hagan Valley, was renamed as Betaab Valley.
Several scenes from another famous movie in 1973, Bobby, was shot in a hut, with the result it was renamed Bobby Hut.
However, by the 1990s, the region witnessed some of the most violent times and Kashmir found a new narrative in cinema.
The stories got consumed by the tension in the Valley. Kunal Kohli, whose film ‘Fanaa’ was based in Kashmir, could not shoot there. Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992) and Dil Se (1998) was set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Kashmir. Mission Kashmir (2000) and Yahaan (2005) also showcased the unrest in the region. However, the rising tensions there forced filmmakers to shoot elsewhere even as they ostensibly showed Kashmir, a case in point being Roja. Mani Ratnam had planned to shoot the film in Kashmir but ended up shifting it to Coonoor, Ooty and Manali.
Eventually, film producers and directors became hesitant to shift base to the Valley as a sense of fear and uncertainty engulfed Bollywood’s once favourite backdrop. They preferred to shoot in various other regions of the country and also on the foreign shores. The exquisite locales of Ooty formed the backdrop for many other Bollywood films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Maine Pyar Kiya, Deewana and Dil Se.
Also, touristy landmarks of London, Paris, New York and Switzerland replaced Sonamarg, Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
But, now that the film directors and producers plan to return to the bay, we revisit some recent films that were shot in Kashmir.