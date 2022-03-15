Transforming J&K | Govt aims to promote Kashmir as film shooting destination

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir known for their breathtaking beauty and an incredible landscape dotted with meadows, valleys, high altitude passes, dense forests, lakes, apple orchards, snow-capped peaks, provide just the picture-perfect for shooting a film.

Several movies have been shot in this beautiful region blessed with magnificent scenic splendour, with film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir remaining as popular as ever.

The Indian film industry is rekindling its romance with Kashmir, a destination once a favourite of filmmakers and the audience alike. Soon, the Valley witnessed the cameras set on its blooming tulips, placid lakes, coniferous trees and the Dal Lake.