Transforming J&K | ‘Mumkin scheme creating livelihood opportunities’

Wani, before working as a driver for different vehicle owners, couldn’t bear the expenses of his family of four including his two daughters with that meagre salary.

“Sometimes I would not get work for many days. Many times I decided to stop my daughters from going to school. I always wanted to educate them but financial constraints always forced me to look another way”, Wani said as he was revealing his struggle of 12 years while working for different vehicle owners on a daily basis.