TRANSFORMING J&K | Over 10000 dairy units setup in 2 years: Government

Jammu: With the focus of Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure farmers income gets doubled by 2022, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dairy farming is thriving across the Union Territory.

Centrally sponsored Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS), is one of the pioneer initiatives, which is transforming the rural landscape of J&K.

The scheme is being implemented through NABARD with an objective to promote the setting up of modern dairy farms for the production of clean milk, encourage heifer calf rearing, bring structural changes in the unorganized sector and generate self-employment.