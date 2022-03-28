TRANSFORMING J&K | ‘Over 900 sheep farms set up in 2021-22 under ISDS’

According to official data, 594 sheep and goat units have been established under the scheme in Kashmir valley, while 329 units were provided to the beneficiaries in the year 2021-22 in the Jammu region.

“Under this scheme for the establishment of sheep or goat units on participatory mode comprising of 25 ewes/does, livestock is supplied free of cost. Retrieval of equivalent livestock from female progeny is carried out in a phased manner from the third year,” an official of the sheep husbandry department said.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had said that his administration would provide a major fillip to the animal husbandry sector.