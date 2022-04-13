TRANSFORMING J&K | Rs 98 crore allocated for 400 tribal villages under IVDS: Govt

Srinagar: With an aim to ensure focused development in tribal areas and fill infrastructure gap, more than 70 government schemes were converged for implementation in 400 tribal villages under the domain of centrally sponsored Integrated Village Development Scheme (IVDS) for tribal development.

A special grant of Rs 98 crore was provided under Integrated Village Development Plan (IVDP) for filling the infrastructure gap in more than 400 tribal villages, apart from the village plan. The scheme is being implemented by the Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with Rural Development Department and respective district administrations.