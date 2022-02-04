Transforming J&K|21 major projects completed under PMDP

The transformation in every sector has brought economic enabling the UT to march towards a golden future as the government is making every effort to ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of the society.

With an aim to improve the physical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has accelerated the pace of execution of Prime Ministerís Development Package (PMDP) projects. Official data suggests that the expenditure has reached up to Rs 34,653 crore ending October 2021 resulting in fast moving improvement of physical infrastructure here.