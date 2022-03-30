Transporters body defers today's strike after midnight negotiations with govt

“There were two rounds of meeting with officers at Jammu during the day on Tuesday and both ended without any headway. However late last night we were called for a meeting which started at midnight and lasted till around 3 a.m.,” news agency GNS quoted General Secretary of the Association Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf saying.

He said that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and was attended among others by Transport Commissioner J&K, Deputy Commissioner Jammu and SSP Jammu.

“They accepted most of our demands in principle following which we decided to defer the strike,” he said, adding, “we have been assured that a committee will be constituted with regard to our demands regarding age of the vehicles while other four demands were agreed on the spot.”