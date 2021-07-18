Trekking equipments, hiking items trending in business segment

Srinagar: Five years ago when Farhan left his private job, he thought of doing something different and after groundwork, jumped to start his own venture of hiking equipments.

“I thought of selling the trekking equipment will have a good scope in coming years. As I got little response to selling equipment, I thought why not rent and organize trekking tours myself. This is how it started in late 2016. ,” Farhan said.

Farhan’s ‘Hook Hike Kashmir’ is now one among the many new breed of growing trekking clubs in Kashmir. These clubs have provided another way of income for many people. In recent years young Kashmiris are using online tools to organize trekking tours, give equipment on rentals as the trend of hiking Kashmir’s beautiful landscape is growing. With the growing business Farhan has recently opened an outlet in Srinagar to rent-equipment and coordinate trekking tours. “Earlier I was doing my work without a physical store. This has a good potential and this profession can provide a livelihood to many youngsters who are interested in it,” he added.