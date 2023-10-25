Trends inaugurates new store in Magam

Budgam, Oct 25: India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories speciality chain of Reliance Retail, Trends, announced the launch of its new Store in Magam town of Budgam district in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement issued here said that Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connecting with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, and 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favourite fashion shopping destination.
The Trends store at Magam boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money
Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kid's Wear and Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.
As per the statement, this 7933 sq feet store, which is the first TRENDS store in the Magam town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: - Shop for Rs 3999 and get an exciting gift at Rs.249 not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs 2000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs 3999.
So, head to Trends new store now in Magam, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience, the statement said.