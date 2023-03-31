Trends open new store in Sanat Nagar

Srinagar, Mar 31: India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories speciality chain of Reliance Retail, Trends, announced the launch of its new Store in Sanat Nagar here.
As per the official statement, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connection with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, and 2 towns and beyond India’s favourite fashion shopping destinations.
The Trends store at Sanat Nagar boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.
Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids' Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.
"This is 11400 square feet store, which is the first store in the Sanat Nagar town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: - Shop for Rs 3999 and get an exciting gift at Rs 249 not only that the customers will also get a coupon worth Rs 2000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs 3999," as per the statement.