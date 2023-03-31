Trends open new store in Sanat Nagar

As per the official statement, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connection with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, and 2 towns and beyond India’s favourite fashion shopping destinations.

The Trends store at Sanat Nagar boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.