Tribal Affairs Deptt approves 16 milk villages

“The project is aimed at providing employment to more than 1500 tribal youth and infrastructure creation under Phase-I which will be followed by expanded coverage to all districts”, maintained Secretary Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while elaborating on this innovative initiative being launched in the UT.

Dr Shahid informed that the six new Milk Villages approved under the UT CAPEX budget included 2 villages in Shopian, one each in Pulwama, Rajouri, Ganderbal and Poonch. These villages have been allocated Rs 80.00 Lakh each for livestock up gradation, machinery, equipment and market linkages. The villages being funded under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for tribal welfare included 8 villages, one each in Rajouri, Anantnag, Poonch, Jammu, Shopian, Reasi, Kupwara and Budgam, with a cost of Rs 80.00 Lakh per village, he added. He said that an amount of Rs 90 Lakh has also been earmarked for Snagerwani in Pulwama and Argi in Rajouri for completion of earlier sanctioned projects.

Likewise, two Milk Chilling Plants to be established at a cost of Rs 100.00 Lakh have also been sanctioned for Shopian and Ganderbal.