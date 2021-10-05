TRIFED to extend Rs 50 Cr infrastructure, livelihood projects to J&K

Srinagar: The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India has initiated efforts for extension of various schemes to Jammu and Kashmir with focus on tribal artisans, farmers, artists and other skilled workers providing them livelihood support. The proposals were submitted by J&K Tribal Affairs Department for various livelihood projects.

The extension of various tribal welfare schemes to Jammu and Kashmir was actively taken up by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha with Govt of India recently. Tribal affairs department has accordingly submitted proposals for various schemes to ministries in the central government.

In a meeting between TRIFED and J&K Tribal Affairs Department a number of schemes were agreed upon and roadmap finalised. Managing Director, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) Pravir Krishna (Secretary, Govt of India) approved a number of projects and roadmap for infrastructure establishment, in the meeting held at TRIFED Headquarters, New Delhi. Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptt J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary presented various proposals in the meeting which was also attended by GM TRIFED Amit Bhatnagar and Sandeep Pahalwan DGM TRIFED. MD TRIFED agreed for various projects to the tune of Rs 50 Cr for J&K.

Managing Director TRIFED agreed approval for assistance to and empanelment of 1000 tribal artisans, producers and farmers from Jammu and Kashmir to provide them business opportunities at all outlets across the country. He also announced establishment of Tribal Haat at Jammu and Srinagar, opening of J&K Tribal outlet at New Delhi and display of J&K tribal products.