Trout, Mushkbudji processing plants to be set up in Anantnag

Anantnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today held a detailed deliberation on the implementation of the One District One Product, FPOs and Kissan Bhagyadari Prathamikta campaign.
During the meeting, the discussion was held on progress achieved, matters pertaining to interdepartmental coordination and the proposal for setting up 3 new blocks for the promotion of new FPOs.
Dr Singla took stock of the operational FPOs in the district. He emphasized that the concerned departments should identify areas for intervention aimed at reducing supply constraints and to focus on marketing and certification to expand the market for the produce. He said the vision behind setting up FPOs is to ensure maximum profit from value-added to the produce accrues to the farmer.
Regarding Breng FPO operational in the district, the participants were informed by DDM Nabard that IGSSS is the CBBO for the FPO and have completed a baseline survey. He said that 140 farmers have been registered with the FPO and training has been imparted to them.
He said that registration of the FPO with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs also stands completed. He said they have successfully broadcasted 300 kgs of potato seed among the farmers. He said that in one year the turnover has been Rs 12 lakhs. Regular board meetings are being held and steps to increase membership were discussed.
Chief Agriculture Officer informed the chair that seeds for several exotic vegetables have been distributed and under the Parvaz scheme, modalities are being worked out for exporting the products to foreign countries.
Dr Singla held a detailed discussion regarding Mushkbudji FPO. He said that the market for Mushkbudji remains underutilized. He said that the farmers can carve a niche market by selling the trademark product online thus eliminating middlemen from the trade.
A proposal to set up a processing plant was approved with the DC assuring of fulfilling any gap in funding. He said that the cost saved in transportation and processing will be accrued to the farmer further boosting production.
Giving an overview regarding the Fish Trout FPO, a representative from the CBBO said a farmer club is being formed in each village in Phalagma, Dachnipora, and Khoveripora blocks. Further, marketing of the product has been started and 3 tons of trout are being shipped to Mumbai and Pune for sale.
Dr Singla said that a trout processing unit is being set up in the district. He said that farmer mobilization for Fisheries FPO should be expedited.