Trout, Mushkbudji processing plants to be set up in Anantnag

Dr Singla took stock of the operational FPOs in the district. He emphasized that the concerned departments should identify areas for intervention aimed at reducing supply constraints and to focus on marketing and certification to expand the market for the produce. He said the vision behind setting up FPOs is to ensure maximum profit from value-added to the produce accrues to the farmer.

Regarding Breng FPO operational in the district, the participants were informed by DDM Nabard that IGSSS is the CBBO for the FPO and have completed a baseline survey. He said that 140 farmers have been registered with the FPO and training has been imparted to them.