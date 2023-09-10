Anantnag, Sep 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Fish Farming Project Kokernag here and took stock of its functioning.
Director Fisheries J&K, Mohammad Farooq Dar; Chief Project Officer, Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Wani and other officers and officials of the department accompanied the Advisor.
During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected various divisions of the farm and took the stock position of trout seed, feed and brood stock at the farm.
Interacting with the officers on the occasion, the Advisor stressed creating more employment avenues for youth in Fisheries sector through the intervention of the latest technology in fish farming. He also called for post-harvest management to reduce losses.
Advisor Bhatnagar further remarked that fish farming has been a vital component of the government’s initiatives to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities for aspiring youth across Jammu and Kashmir. He also encouraged the management of the project to explore innovative technologies and practices of fish farming that could enhance productivity and profitability.
The Advisor also emphasised the importance of sustainable and environmentally responsible fish farming practices. He stressed the need to maintain the ecological balance of the region while increasing fish production to meet growing consumer demands.
During the visit, Director Fisheries informed the Advisor that this project is the largest trout farm in Asia. He apprised the Advisor about various operations and functioning of the farm.
The Director informed that the trout seed production has increased by 36% to 14.05 lakhs fingerlings against the production of 10.32 lakhs recorded during the previous year. He briefed the Advisor that the quality trout seed is being supplied to both government and private sector units across the UT of J&K and also to other States and UTs like Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Director Fisheries also briefed the Advisor about the implementation of the HADP which is aimed to double the fish production of the UT by 2026-27 with the creation of employment avenues for local youth.
The Advisor was also informed that upgradation and modernization of Kokernag project has been taken up by way of upgrading of hatchery units to two/ three tier systems, strengthening of raceways and construction of a new trout feed mill at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. Moreover, it was also informed that to mitigate the inbreeding depression of brood stocks, the department is importing 60 lacs eyed ova of fast-growing and improved strain of rainbow trout from Denmark which will enhance the production level at the farm through better survival and growth.