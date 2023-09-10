'Trout seed production has increased by 36%'

Director Fisheries J&K, Mohammad Farooq Dar; Chief Project Officer, Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Wani and other officers and officials of the department accompanied the Advisor.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected various divisions of the farm and took the stock position of trout seed, feed and brood stock at the farm.

Interacting with the officers on the occasion, the Advisor stressed creating more employment avenues for youth in Fisheries sector through the intervention of the latest technology in fish farming. He also called for post-harvest management to reduce losses.