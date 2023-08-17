TTIG urges authorities to ensure hassle-free movement of tourists to Sonamarg, Pahalgam

" A foreign tourist whose package was booked by my travel company had to face hardship as she was not allowed to proceed towards Sonamarg by authorities due to the Amarnath Yatra schedule and was stopped at Manigam in Ganderbal district. Ironically her flight is scheduled at 10 am on Thursday which means she won't have to experience the beauty of Sonamarg and also leave with bad taste."

"We work hard and also the government is putting a lot of efforts to woo tourists but there should be strict direction on the ground to ensure that tourists are allowed to move to Pahalgam and Sonamarg without any hassles," said TTIG vice president and appealed LG Sinha to personally intervene in this matter and issue directions to concerned agencies to redress this action faced by travel trade stakeholders.