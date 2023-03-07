TTIG welcomes posting of Abid Shah as Secy Tourism

“We are sure that under the dynamic leadership of Abid Rashid Shah, Kashmir’s tourism sector will touch new heights and he will play an important role in the promotion of Kashmir Tourism across the world,” Bashir Karnai said.

TTIG also thanked the outgoing Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez for playing an outstanding role in promoting Kashmir Tourism.

TTIG also stated that they will extend all support to Shah in his endeavour to revive Kashmir’s Tourism sector and take it to the next level.