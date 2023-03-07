TTIG welcomes posting of Abid Shah as Secy Tourism

Srinagar: Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) has hailed the appointment of a dynamic and Young officer, Abid Rashid Shah as the new Secretary of Tourism.
In a statement, Chairman TTIG, Zahoor Ahmad Karnai and Vice Chairman TTIG, Bashir Ahmad Karnai welcomed the appointment of Shah as the new Secretary Tourism.
“We are sure that under the dynamic leadership of Abid Rashid Shah, Kashmir’s tourism sector will touch new heights and he will play an important role in the promotion of Kashmir Tourism across the world,” Bashir Karnai said.
TTIG also thanked the outgoing Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez for playing an outstanding role in promoting Kashmir Tourism.
TTIG also stated that they will extend all support to Shah in his endeavour to revive Kashmir’s Tourism sector and take it to the next level.