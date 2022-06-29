TTK Prestige acquires 40% stake in Ultrafresh modular solutions

Bengaluru, June 29: TTK Prestige, India’s leading kitchen appliances company, today announced the progress on a strategic investment and business collaboration deal with Ultrafresh, an end-to-end modular kitchen solutions provider.
As per the statement, TTK Prestige has acquired a strategic stake of over 40 percent in the equity of Ultrafresh to forge a business collaboration between the two companies.
The initiative ties in with TTK Prestige’s overall goal of becoming a total kitchen solutions brand.
At a press conference held in Bengaluru, the company revealed that the business is well on its way to achieving double-digit growth, having made in-roads through innovative products in multiple categories such as cookers, cookware, gas stoves and appliances.
T T Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige said: “As a business, we are proud of the solid all-round performance that TTK Prestige has delivered. We are committed to growing our presence in the kitchen space."