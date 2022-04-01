Tulip Festival at Spice Park Pampore begins

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, BaseerUlHaqChoudhary was the chief guest while Director Tourism, G N Itoo was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that a footfall of 30,000 tourists, both national and international, visited Pulwama throughout the year. He said this festival will also highlight the tourism potential of the district across the world and enhance the experience of tourists visiting Kashmir during this season.