Tulip Festival at Spice Park Pampore begins

Pulwama, Apr 1: The Tourism Department Kashmir today held Tulip Festival-2022 at Spice Park, Pampore.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, BaseerUlHaqChoudhary was the chief guest while Director Tourism, G N Itoo was the guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that a footfall of 30,000 tourists, both national and international, visited Pulwama throughout the year. He said this festival will also highlight the tourism potential of the district across the world and enhance the experience of tourists visiting Kashmir during this season.
He said that Pampore is emerging as the Tourism potential of India and the festival has been organised in such a manner so that it can give a unique kind of experience to the visitors and tourists. He added that this festival will also give a platform to young entrepreneurs to establish themselves who are emerging as the new face of vibrant India.
On the occasion, well-known Artists and Singers presented different soulful traditional songs, sufi music and chakri much to the amusement of the audience.
The Director of Tourism distributed mementos among the various senior officers.
Deputy Director Tourism, AhsanUlHaq presented a vote of thanks.
Among others, the festival was attended by Joint Director Agriculture, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, TehsildarPampore, progressive farmers besides various school children and concerned.