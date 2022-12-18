Turkish cuisines, French bakery at ‘Bake My Cafe’ entice consumers’ palates in Baramulla

Srinagar: Visitors and locals alike are drawn to a distinctive French bakery and Café in north Kashmir’s Baramulla area for its food and vibe.
The café in North Kashmir, Bake My Cake, is situated on the famous Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway and offers Turkish and French baked goods.
“Our café offers its customers French bakery and Turkish cuisine. Starting such a café was a completely novel idea, but we have had a favourable response thus far. It’s become a sensation in the neighbourhood,” said Mudasir Naqasbandi, the café’s owner.
The café which started two years back is also loved for its ambience. “Many visit us to enjoy the calm environment here,” he said.
Mudasir, a youthful food enthusiast, stated that the café now has over 300 items on its menu. “Recently, the café underwent a refurbishment in order to accommodate more guests.”
Interestingly, the cafe features four portraits that represent various locations, and menus from those locations are offered in the café. “Aside from our own country and Kashmir, we have French and Turkish portraits in our cafe, as well as art and culture objects,” he explained.
Recently the cafe bagged the IBM award for its amazing services.
Mudasir said that they see a good flow of people who visit the villages near the Line of Control (LoC) like Uri, Kupwara and Gulmarg.
“They always wanted to sit somewhere and relax before heading towards their journey but now they prefer to come to our café,” he said.
He has also provided women’s community work in the café. “I have roughly 30% female workers,” he remarked.
Hilal Ahmad, the café’s manager, stated that foot traffic has increased and that customers are requesting more food and bread options.
“We are proud that we are offering the best to our customers for which they have to travel either to Srinagar or outside the valley. They love our food for its quality,” he said.
Khursheed Ahmad, a businessman, stated that he frequently visits the café with his family. “I have enjoyed their food quality, and their bakery items are much more hygienic. This is something we’ve seen in other nations, but it’s now available in our own backyard,” he explained.