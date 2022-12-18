Turkish cuisines, French bakery at ‘Bake My Cafe’ entice consumers’ palates in Baramulla

Srinagar: Visitors and locals alike are drawn to a distinctive French bakery and Café in north Kashmir’s Baramulla area for its food and vibe.

The café in North Kashmir, Bake My Cake, is situated on the famous Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway and offers Turkish and French baked goods.

“Our café offers its customers French bakery and Turkish cuisine. Starting such a café was a completely novel idea, but we have had a favourable response thus far. It’s become a sensation in the neighbourhood,” said Mudasir Naqasbandi, the café’s owner.

The café which started two years back is also loved for its ambience. “Many visit us to enjoy the calm environment here,” he said.