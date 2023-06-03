TVS Racing launches experience centre

After successfully introducing its experience centre at KidZania, Mumbai, TVS Racing unveiled its state-of-the-art TVS Racing zone at KidZania Delhi NCR to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future. Home to India’s largest race track – Buddh International Circuit, the launch of TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Delhi NCR will be the ultimate stepping stone for young enthusiasts into the world of motorsports.