TVS Racing launches experience centre

Srinagar, June 3: TVS Motor Company with a legacy rooted over 100 years, and backed by four decades of racing pedigree, has consistently built its brand’s foundation on the ethos of experiences around mobility and motor racing.
A statement said that with nurturing talent being at its forefront since 1982, TVS Racing announces its partnership with KidZania, one of the world’s leading edutainment theme parks to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders.
After successfully introducing its experience centre at KidZania, Mumbai, TVS Racing unveiled its state-of-the-art TVS Racing zone at KidZania Delhi NCR to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future. Home to India’s largest race track – Buddh International Circuit, the launch of TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Delhi NCR will be the ultimate stepping stone for young enthusiasts into the world of motorsports.