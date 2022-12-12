U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy | Day 2: J&K all out for 219, TN lead by 118

Srinagar, Dec 12: J&K was bundled out for 219 runs in their first innings in the ongoing Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy event versus Tamil Nadu at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
In response to Tamil Nadu’s first-inning total of 306, J&K were all out for 219 runs in the first innings. Their top scorers were Dhruv Sharma (59), Irfan Ahmed (49), and Arihant Sharma (39). For Tamil Nadu, Benny Hinn grabbed four wickets, while RS Amrish took three. Tamil Nadu took a 94-run lead in the first innings.
In its second innings, Tamil Nadu were 31 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the second day’s play. They already have got lead of 118 runs. Abhinav Kanan was the wicket to fall after scoring 17 runs. Shaurya Manhas took that wicket for J&K.
Earlier in its first innings, Tamil Nadu got all out for 306 runs total in 90 overs. Abhinav Kanan with 60 was the highest scorer for them while BK Simrit with 46 and RS Amrish with 36 were other contributors with the bat. Shaurya Manhas took a four-wicket haul for J&K while as Javesh Gupta took three. Mudasir Abdullah took two and Bilal Mohiuddin took one.