U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy | Day 2: J&K all out for 219, TN lead by 118

In its second innings, Tamil Nadu were 31 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the second day’s play. They already have got lead of 118 runs. Abhinav Kanan was the wicket to fall after scoring 17 runs. Shaurya Manhas took that wicket for J&K.

Earlier in its first innings, Tamil Nadu got all out for 306 runs total in 90 overs. Abhinav Kanan with 60 was the highest scorer for them while BK Simrit with 46 and RS Amrish with 36 were other contributors with the bat. Shaurya Manhas took a four-wicket haul for J&K while as Javesh Gupta took three. Mudasir Abdullah took two and Bilal Mohiuddin took one.