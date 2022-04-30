Udhampur-Srinagar rail project set to be completed by 2023: Govt

Srinagar: The most striking benchmark of public service and governance for any Administration is the timely completion of projects. It not just minimizes the cost for the public exchequer but also strengthens the faith of citizens in the administration.

In J&K, after its transition into a Union Territory, an unprecedented improvement in the pace of development is being witnessed which led to greater transformation here.

The implementation of several path-breaking central legislations after the revocation of Art. 370, like the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forests Rights) Act, 2007, The Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1954, among others, is poised to herald a new era of progress and development in J&K.