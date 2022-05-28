Ufair Aijaz bags Polaris India award

Srinagar, May 28: Polaris India has awarded Ufair Ajaz ( VP - Kashmir Motors) for the Excellent Performance in the 2021 ORV segment at a dealer conference organised by the company at Ambey Valley.
As per the statement, Kashmir Motors has been doing a wonderful job in the development of adventure tourism in J&K and Ladakh since 2013 and it is evident by the level of commitment they have shown all these years and also initiating a community-based adventure tourism self-owned business models in Kashmir. The last award received by Kashmir Motors for No.1 sales was pre covid 19 in 2018 in the United States.