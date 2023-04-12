Ufair Ajaz bags Polaris award

Srinagar, Apr 12: Polaris India Private Limited has awarded Ufair Ajaz of Kashmir Motors for his outstanding sales and service support in India
"We are proud to announce that Polaris India Private Limited has awarded Ufair Ajaz of Kashmir Motors for his outstanding sales and service support in India. The award was presented by a panel of judges who recognized Ufair Ajaz for his hard work and dedication to providing excellent service and support to his customers," reads a communique.
"Kashmir Motors has achieved the highest sales in the calendar year 2022, and the judges were impressed with their performance in the all-India market. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service."
"The tourism sector is a key driver of growth in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and the success of Kashmir Motors is helping to support this industry by creating jobs and engaging people in tourism businesses," it said.
"We congratulate Ufair Ajaz and the entire team at Kashmir Motors on this well-deserved award and wish them continued success in the years to come."