UK PM Rishi Sunak seen wearing boAt headphones, CEO Aman Gupta welcomes him

Sunak, in India with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the G20 Summit, spent time with students at the British Council of India on Friday.

Sunak later shared pictures on Instagram of him at the British Council of India on Instagram, where he was seen using boAt headphones to interact with children.

“Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat," Gupta wrote and shared a screenshot of the image of Sunak wearing boAt headphones.