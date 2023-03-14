Ultrafresh launches ‘One-Stop-Shop’ studio

On the occasion of the studio launch, while talking about the evolution in consumer behaviour patterns and rising demand for modular kitchens, DhruvTrigunayat, CEO – Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited said, “To expand geographical boundaries in Jammu & Kashmir and expand the brand reach to serve consumers across India we have launched our first retail outlet in Srinagar.” “Most people residing in the city envision their homes with specific aesthetics, customised to their tastes and preferences. We have a range of finishes that would suit every demand & need. Modular kitchens are an integral part of today’s modern homes, and with changing times, consumers are also opening up to experiments and the use of new-age materials while designing their homes and kitchens. We are confident that our unique product offerings and services will certainly fulfil the customers’ changing needs in Srinagar.”