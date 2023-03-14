Ultrafresh launches ‘One-Stop-Shop’ studio

Srinagar, Mar 14: With an aim to establish a strong foothold in the Northern market of India, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited, one of the fastest-growing modular kitchen companies in India and an independent subsidiary of TTK Prestige Limited has launched its first studio in Srinagar.
It was inaugurated by Rafiq Ahmed Rafiq, Chief Engineer R&B. Spread across around 700 square feet, it is the company’s first franchise retail outlet in Srinagar offering a unique range of modular kitchens, wardrobes and display units to cater for the customer’s evolving needs and preferences. The studio is developed under the company’s ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format, which has been curated after Ultrafresh’s recent acquisition by TTK Prestige Limited. It is the first studio of ultra fresh in Srinagar and overall Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion of the studio launch, while talking about the evolution in consumer behaviour patterns and rising demand for modular kitchens, DhruvTrigunayat, CEO – Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited said, “To expand geographical boundaries in Jammu & Kashmir and expand the brand reach to serve consumers across India we have launched our first retail outlet in Srinagar.” “Most people residing in the city envision their homes with specific aesthetics, customised to their tastes and preferences. We have a range of finishes that would suit every demand & need. Modular kitchens are an integral part of today’s modern homes, and with changing times, consumers are also opening up to experiments and the use of new-age materials while designing their homes and kitchens. We are confident that our unique product offerings and services will certainly fulfil the customers’ changing needs in Srinagar.”