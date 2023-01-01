Unemployed electrical engineers decry lack of employability opportunities in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 1: Electrical engineers without jobs have lamented the dearth of employment chances in J&K, claiming that the government has failed to fill open positions for them, leaving them stranded.
A group of electrical engineers delegation claimed that the “unemployed electrical engineers are receiving stepmotherly treatment because no electrical engineer has been appointed in any Government or Semi-Government departments in the last eight years, despite the fact that other engineering fields, such as Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering fields, have been filled up, and recently 1045 posts of vacancies in Civil/Mechanical engineering have been identified for an appointment.”
“It is to mention in place that JKPDD had referred posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers to JKPSC and JKSSB in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively but after some time they were withdrawn. Likewise, JKPDC had finalised, after completion of the selection process, the list of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering fields (2016 notification) but unfortunately, posts of JE (Junior Engineers)-Electrical were cancelled while JE-Civil/ Mechanical were appointed,” they said.
“It is pertinent to mention that on one hand, the government is investing in infrastructure and capacity building by increasing the number of seats at Engineering colleges like IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar, University of Kashmir, GCET Jammu and multiple other engineering colleges across the UT. On the other hand, the government itself remains the single largest employer of core electrical engineers in UT. And when this largest employer has failed to recruit Electrical Engineers, we have nowhere else to go.”
“We, therefore, urge LG Manoj Sinha to pass directions to expedite the process of filling posts earmarked for electrical engineers in various departments such as Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA), Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) and other allied departments are filled up so that the career of thousands of qualified engineers is saved.”