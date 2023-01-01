Unemployed electrical engineers decry lack of employability opportunities in J&K

A group of electrical engineers delegation claimed that the “unemployed electrical engineers are receiving stepmotherly treatment because no electrical engineer has been appointed in any Government or Semi-Government departments in the last eight years, despite the fact that other engineering fields, such as Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering fields, have been filled up, and recently 1045 posts of vacancies in Civil/Mechanical engineering have been identified for an appointment.”

“It is to mention in place that JKPDD had referred posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers to JKPSC and JKSSB in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively but after some time they were withdrawn. Likewise, JKPDC had finalised, after completion of the selection process, the list of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering fields (2016 notification) but unfortunately, posts of JE (Junior Engineers)-Electrical were cancelled while JE-Civil/ Mechanical were appointed,” they said.