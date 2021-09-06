Unemployed youth should take benefits from Govt schemes: DC Sgr

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today urged unemployed youth of Srinagar to come forward and take benefits from the Government launched welfare schemes to earn their livelihood with dignity and honour.

The DC stressed upon them to become job providers rather than job seekers. He said a number of youth have set an example for others by establishing their own income generating units and have become a source of inspiration for unemployed youth desirous to become entrepreneurs.