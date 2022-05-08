Unemployment rate in J&K dips to 15.6%

Srinagar: In a positive development, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has dipped to 15.6 percent in April.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, J&K has a 15.6 percent unemployment rate, which was 25 percent during the month of March.

"Jammu and Kashmir government has set a target to bring down the unemployment rate to below 5 percent within this year. We are hopeful that with the number of investments coming up, J&K would soon witness a private sector boom which would create ample opportunities for youngsters," said a senior government official.