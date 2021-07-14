Unemployment rate in J&K eases from 21.9% in Jan to 10.6% in June

Srinagar: With the easing of Covid-restrictions and resumption of the business activity, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir too has witnessed a decline from 21.9 percent in January to 10.6 percent in the month of June.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, J&K has a 10.6 percent unemployment rate in the month of June, the unemployment since the beginning of the year has witnessed a continuous decline. At the beginning of 2021, the unemployment rate was 21.9 percent which dipped to 14.2 percent in February, 11.4 percent in April and 12.1 percent in May.

Though the J&K’s unemployment rate as per CMIE has witnessed a decline, it is still higher than the national average of unemployment.