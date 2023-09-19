Unemployment rate in J&K is 5%: Director Employment

"There is hope and efforts are being put in place to bring the unemployment rate to zero in the next two to three years," he said.

He said that last year the department conducted 84 job fairs, which attracted hundreds of companies from the private sector offering thousands of jobs. The J&K youth also showed enthusiasm and registered in thousands, but the result was that just two to three thousand youth secured jobs.

"We tried to know the reasons why the placement was not taking place and then we observed that the actual skill gap among our students was not as per market demand," he said. He said even though pass-outs from universities, colleges, and other institutions had educational qualifications, they did not possess the skills required in the market. Taking this into consideration, he said, they immediately introduced skill development programs in each of the 20 districts this year to educate the students with different skills to make them market-ready.