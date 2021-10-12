Unemployment rate in J&K touches 21.6%; highest in India

Srinagar: Exposing the underbelly of Jammu and Kashmir on economic indices, the newly created Union Territory has registered the highest unemployment rate of 21.6 percent among all states, UTs in India.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, J&K has a 21.6 percent unemployment rate, which is the worst among states/Union Territories in India.

The unemployment rates are produced by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey machinery. CMIE has pegged India’s unemployment rate at 6.9 percent which means J&K has much higher unemployment rate than the national average.