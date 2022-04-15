‘Unemployment rate touches 25% in J&K’

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, J&K has a 25 percent unemployment rate, which is even higher than the national level unemployment rate of 7.6 percent recorded across India.

The unemployment rates are produced by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey machinery. CMIE has pegged India’s unemployment rate at 7.6 percent which means J&K has a much higher unemployment rate than the national average.