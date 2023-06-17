Union Agriculture Minister awards Verdesian Global Leadership award

A statement issued here said that Verdesian was awarded The Global Leadership Award in Biostimulants and Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) solutions at BioAg India in 2023, which was held in New Delhi in late April. The award was presented by the Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Rick Riegner, Executive Vice President – International Business and M&A, RK Goyal, Managing Director South Asia and South East Asia at Verdesian Life Sciences. “This award is a testament to both the NUE biostimulant technology by Verdesian as well as the incredible team we have all over India,” said Goyal. “The most exciting part is we are just beginning to scratch the surface of how our NUE technologies can impact and improve agriculture across India, as well as growers’ bottom lines," the statement said.