Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime

The government has estimated the fiscal deficit for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of the GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. The FM added that the government remains committed to bringing the fiscal deficit down to 4.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime
Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
ANI
GK Web Desk

'Disappointing budget for medical devices sector'

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is a disappointing one for the Indian medical devices industry as the expectations and assurances given earlier have not been fulfilled, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath said on Wednesday.

According to him, the FY24 budget has given a cold shoulder to the domestic medical devices industry.

Tax rate revision will increase purchasing power of middle class: Bandhan Bank CEO

The revision in income tax rates will increase the purchasing power of the middle class sections of the society and thus, push the economic growth of the country in the long run, Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank's founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said.

According to him, the increase in the purchasing capability of the middle class will push the demands of the products and this will positively impact the economy of the nation.

Govt announces Customs duty cuts on goods other than textiles, agriculture

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on Wednesday proposed to reduce the number of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture from 21 per cent to 13 per cent.

This has necessitated minor changes in the basic Customs duties, cesses and surcharges on some items, including toys, bicycles, automobiles and naphtha.

While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Finance Minister also emphasised on a simplified tax structure with fewer tax slabs to help reduce the compliance burden and improve tax administration.

Budget covers aspirations of salaried class: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as growth-oriented people's Budget, taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant said the Budget resonates with the aim of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

"I congratulate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a people's Budget taking ahead the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sawant said.

"The Budget has covered the aspirations of the farmers, marginalised sector, youth, MSMEs, OBCs, women, entrepreneurs, salaried class and also laid great emphasis on geen growth, startups as well as local manufacturing sectors," Sawant added.

FM on filing of IT returns, says processing time cut

Tax portal processed 6.5 crore returns, processing time cut; intend to strengthen grievance redressal mechanism: FM

Govt fixes fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of the GDP, while emphasising that the government is committed to bring it below the 5 per cent-mark by 2025-26.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that in 2021-22, she had announced that the government would continue on its path of fiscal consolidation and would strive to bring fiscal deficit below 5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and revenue of a government in a year.

In the Budget for 2022-23, the fiscal deficit target was set at 6.4 per cent of the GDP, which was later revised to 6.9 per cent of the GDP.

Income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new tax slabs for 2023-24, under which no tax would be payable for income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new income tax regime.

"Currently, those with an income of up to Rs 5 lakhs don't pay any income tax. I proposed to increase the tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

A tax of 5 per cent would be levied on total income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, 10 per cent tax would be imposed on income between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, it would be 15 per cent on income between the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

On the income range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, 20 per cent tax would be levied, while tax would be 30 per cent on income slab of Rs 15 lakh and above, the finance minister informed.

Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will be made available for two years, deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at 7.5 per cent interest

Railways get Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is the highest ever allocation to it

Tribals to get Rs 15,000 crore over next three years for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity .

157 new nursing colleges in major locations

All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septic tanks & sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode

Centre's focus on AI

Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence to enable 'Make AI for India' and 'Make AI work for India', says FM

FM Sitharaman on federal lending

50-year interest free loans will continue for states, announces Sitharaman in Budget speech

Budget 2023 live: Outlay for Capex increased

The government has enhanced capital expenditure (capex) outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore which would be 3.3% of GDP. The amount is almost 3 times the outlay that was made by the government in 2020, says finance minister.

"To improve social-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups, PMPBTG Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Rs 15,000 cr to be made available to implement scheme in next 3 years

Budget Live: The outlay for PM Azaz Yojana is being increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore, says Sitharaman.

In next 3 years, government will employ 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavya model schools supporting tribal students, says FM

Budget live 2023: India's per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh, says Sitharaman

Union budget live: 157 new nursing colleges will be established in core locations, says FM

Domestic and Foreign Tourism

The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. The tourism sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. States will be encouraged to set up a 'Unity Mall' in the state capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of 'One District, One product' and GI products and other handicrafts.

50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.FM

9.6 crore LPG connections, 220 crore Covid vaccination for 102 crore people given, 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts opened, says Sitharaman

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, says FM

National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs, says FM

Seven priorities - saptarishi - guiding us through Amrit Kaal. Among these, Inclusive development, green growth, youth power and financial power, says FM

These times of global challenges give India unique opportunity to strengthen country's role in world economic order: FM

Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'janbhagidari' through 'sabka saath, sabka prayaas' is essential, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, says Sitharaman

We have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says FM

Our digital infrastructure is unmatched, says FM

Govt's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens, a better quality of life & life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these 9 years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world, says FM Sitharaman

Indian economy has become a lot more formalized with EPFO membership doubling: FM

The G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order: FM

Union budget live: During the pandemic, we ensured that no one goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free food grains: FM

The world has recognized Indian economy as the bright star. Our economic growth is expected to be at 7%, highest among major economies: FM

We hope to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget: FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins Union Budget speech, says this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal

India's economic recovery complete

"The Indian economy appears to have moved on after its encounter with the pandemic, staging a full recovery in FY22 ahead of many nations and positioning itself to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23," notes the Economic Survey 2023.

India Budget 2023 crucial for economic roadmap

Economic Survey 2023 has said that the Indian economy has recovered from the shock of the pandemic. However, given the current global recessionary pressures, FM Sitharaman's Budget speech will be crucial in steering the Indian economy on a stable GDP growth path.

Budget 2023 Live Updates: FM to present Union Budget today Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth straight Union Budget today

