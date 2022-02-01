Union Budget: Rs 35,581 crore allocated to J&K, Rs 5,958 cr to Ladakh

While Jammu and Kashmir has been given Rs 35,581.44 crore for 2022-23, compared to Rs 34,704.46 crore in 2021-22, Ladakh has been given Rs 5,958 cr, the same as in the current fiscal.

The bulk of the funds - Rs 33,923 crore- in the budget for Jammu and Kashmir is under central assistance.

A sum of Rs 273 crore has been allocated as grants towards rehabilitation of Dal and Nigeen lakes and Rs 279 crore has been given as grants towards contribution to UT Disaster Response Fund.