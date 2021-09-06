Union Minister for FAHD launches NLM portal

Srinagar: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD), Parshottam Rupala today held a national level consultation with Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Ministers of States and UTs through virtual mode to highlight Special Livestock Sector Package and also launched the portal for National Livestock Mission (NLM).
The meeting was graced by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State, FAHD and Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry FAHD and other dignitaries.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar along with Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Purnima Mittal; Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Khan and other concerned officials participated in the meeting on behalf of the J&K Government.
Addressing the ministers, Shri Parshottam Rupala highlighted about the Special Livestock Sector Package to all State Ministers which has been recently announced by Government of India for next 5 years with an outlay of Rs 9800 crore leveraging total investment of Rs. 54,618 crores.
The Minister apprised all State Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Ministers about various changes brought under the schemes of Government of India in this regard, their implications and role of States in implementation of the revised and realigned schemes of the Department. He underscored that States/UTs are the key stakeholders for implementation of the schemes. A healthy interaction between Centre and States will enhance cooperation and strengthen cooperative federalism for fruitful accomplishment of scheme goals.
The Union Minister informed that as per recent Cabinet decision, the National Livestock Mission and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs. Under RGM, for breed multiplication farms for production and supply of high genetic merit heifers to farmers, 50% capital subsidy will be made available to entrepreneurs directly.
During the meeting, the Union Minister also launched the portal for National Livestock Mission (NLM), which was developed by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying to increase the effectiveness and transparency in the scheme implementation. The online portal will enable a customized workflow between State Implementing Agency (SIA), Lenders and Ministry as required under the Scheme.
The Union Minister also released the report “Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics- 2020”. This report contains tabulated data sets giving production estimates for major livestock products like Milk, Eggs, Meat and Wool.
Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar presented the brief report of the government of J&K and discussed the issues with respect to Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries (ASH&F) departments to the Union Minister.
The Advisor informed the minister that this sector is one of the priority sectors of the UT government and due efforts are being made to implement the central government schemes effectively
During the meeting, Success Stories of Livestock farmers were also shown to all the participating Ministers.