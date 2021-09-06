Union Minister for FAHD launches NLM portal

The Union Minister informed that as per recent Cabinet decision, the National Livestock Mission and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs. Under RGM, for breed multiplication farms for production and supply of high genetic merit heifers to farmers, 50% capital subsidy will be made available to entrepreneurs directly.

During the meeting, the Union Minister also launched the portal for National Livestock Mission (NLM), which was developed by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying to increase the effectiveness and transparency in the scheme implementation. The online portal will enable a customized workflow between State Implementing Agency (SIA), Lenders and Ministry as required under the Scheme.

The Union Minister also released the report “Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics- 2020”. This report contains tabulated data sets giving production estimates for major livestock products like Milk, Eggs, Meat and Wool.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar presented the brief report of the government of J&K and discussed the issues with respect to Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries (ASH&F) departments to the Union Minister.

The Advisor informed the minister that this sector is one of the priority sectors of the UT government and due efforts are being made to implement the central government schemes effectively

During the meeting, Success Stories of Livestock farmers were also shown to all the participating Ministers.