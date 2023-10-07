Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises visits Pulwama
Pulwama, Oct 7: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, paid a visit to Pulwama as part of Ceter government's public outreach program.
Dr Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner, ADDC and senior officers of district administration were present on the occasion.
The visit was aimed at to reaffirm Central Government's commitment towards fostering collaboration and growth in the region.
Union Minister's visit commenced with an inaugural ceremony of projects followed by a review meeting held at Circuit House, Pulwama.
The projects inaugurated by the Union Minister included Water Supply Scheme at Chandgam and upgradation/strengthening of road from Nowdal bridge to Sheikh Mohalla Arabal worth cumulative project cost of Rs 748 lakh. He also laid foundation stone for Government UPS Hajibal having project cost of Rs.110 Lakh.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner presented a comprehensive overview of the district offering a holistic perspective on its development status.
Union Minister had a meticulous department-wise review and examination of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, with an unwavering emphasis on elevating the overall quality of life for the residents of Pulwama.
Union Minister, during an extensive review, expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved under all schemes with saturation of different schemes in the district. "The focus of the Centre is to ensure that the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir get the best benefits and services, and Pulwama is faring very well on all parameters", Union Minister maintained.
In a spirit of inclusivity and as part of public outreach programme, Union Minister met with various delegations representing Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), District Development Councils (DDCs) led by DDC Chairperson and youth delegation.
The interactions were marked by constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas aimed at addressing the unique needs and aspirations of Pulwama's diverse population.
Following these productive discussion, Union Minister proceeded to the Administrative Complex Pulwama, wherein Panch PRAN Pledge was administered followed by a heartwarming felicitation ceremony conducted to honor the families of the brave Veers under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" program. This touching gesture paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of courageous individuals and their families, reaffirming the government's commitment to their well-being and recognition.
The families of martyrs were presented mementos by the Union Minister as a symbol of profound gratitude and respect.