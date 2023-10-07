Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises visits Pulwama

The projects inaugurated by the Union Minister included Water Supply Scheme at Chandgam and upgradation/strengthening of road from Nowdal bridge to Sheikh Mohalla Arabal worth cumulative project cost of Rs 748 lakh. He also laid foundation stone for Government UPS Hajibal having project cost of Rs.110 Lakh.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner presented a comprehensive overview of the district offering a holistic perspective on its development status.

Union Minister had a meticulous department-wise review and examination of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, with an unwavering emphasis on elevating the overall quality of life for the residents of Pulwama.