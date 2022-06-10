Union MoS Agriculture visits Saffron Spice Park at Pampore

On the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. “With the existence of Spice Park, the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Center will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers for a prosperous life,” he added.

Choudhary said that the Government of India and the J&K government are keen to widen the growth of agriculture as well as horticulture sectors that are vital towards transforming the lives of the farming community. He maintained that these sectors can transform the economy of the UT tremendously over the next decade by creating numerous job opportunities, reducing poverty and backwardness besides increasing production to facilitate optimum economic growth in a peaceful and eco-friendly manner.