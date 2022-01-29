Unit holders of Rangreth Industrial Estate to hold GBM on February 4
Srinagar, Jan 29:Unitholders of Rangreth Industrial Estate have decided to hold a General Body Meeting (GBM) on February 4 to form an election for holding an election to elect representatives of the estate.
As per the statement, an online meeting hosted by Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri was attended by several members in which they deliberated on the constitution of the election commission for holding elections of the estate.
“With the approval of all members who participate in GB meeting decided to call a physical general body meeting February 4, Friday, 2.15 pm at Ticonipark Industrial Estate Rangreth.”
“The agenda of the meeting is to form an election commission only, no other points will be discussed. The meeting will be held only to form an Election Commission to conduct a free and fear election of Industrial Estate Rangreth.”