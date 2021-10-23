Untimely snowfall spells doom for orchards in Kashmir

"We picked up a few buckets of apples only and returned home as it started snowing heavily,” said Ashraf.

After nightlong rains, it started snowing early in the Saturday morning, spelling doom for the apple orchards.

An official said that the low lying areas of the district received 3 to 4 inches of snow while the upper reaches experienced up to 8 to 10 inches of snowfall.

Like Ashraf, hundreds of farmers, who had not yet harvested their crop made a beeline for their orchards and made bootless attempts to harvest their produce.

"We scrambled to pick the apples amid the inclement weather but to no avail", said a group of farmers from Reshinagari area.