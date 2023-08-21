Unusual weather in Himachal led to rise in tomato prices, situation under control now: Consumer Affairs Secy

Here are some excerpts from an interview with IANS. IANS: Amid rising prices of tomatoes, government had to intervene by selling them at cheaper prices through its own outlets. How much has been the subsidy burden?

Singh: Subsidy burden has not been much, as the idea was to push prices down. A signal had to be given to the market that unnecessary hike cannot be permitted.

Of course prices initially rose due to a particular disease in Karnataka, but they had to come down as supplies from other geographies had started. So what we did was to give a nudge to the market to make it proceed in the right direction, and I think it has worked. As long as it (tomato prices) reaches a normalcy, where it is not unduly high, we will keep doing this (selling them at lower prices).