‘Update farmers about latest technological interventions’
Srinagar, Dec 24: In connection with ongoing “Good Governance Week”, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Friday in presence of Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal handed over 7 Tractors to the farmers of the District sponsored under Centrally Sponsored Scheme, Sub Mission Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) and Capex budget in an impressive function held at Agriculture Complex Lal Mandi.
The DC and Director Agriculture handed over the keys of the tractors to the beneficiary farmers who will be given a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh for each tractor under the scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the efforts of agriculture to mitigate the growing demands of the farmers to take up agriculture in a mechanised way. He stressed conducting field visits by the Agriculture Officers to sensitize farmers about the latest technological interventions and the schemes launched by the Government for increasing the income of the farmers.