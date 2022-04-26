Upgradation of SMFs our prime agenda: Director Agriculture

Srinagar: For on-spot assessment of different agricultural activities being carried out at Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Padgampora, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited SMF Padgampora, Pulwama.

During the interaction with the officers and farm staff, the Director said that the department is working on a plan to upgrade all seed multiplication farms on modern scientific lines.

He highlighted that good quality seed is a foundation for the successful cultivation of a crop which finally leads to the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.