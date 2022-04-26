Upgradation of SMFs our prime agenda: Director Agriculture

Srinagar: For on-spot assessment of different agricultural activities being carried out at Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Padgampora, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited SMF Padgampora, Pulwama.
During the interaction with the officers and farm staff, the Director said that the department is working on a plan to upgrade all seed multiplication farms on modern scientific lines.
He highlighted that good quality seed is a foundation for the successful cultivation of a crop which finally leads to the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.
He said that the department is making all possible efforts to ensure the availability of high-quality seeds produced from the departmental seed multiplication farms to the farmers well in time. He reiterated the importance of introducing real-time technologies in the cultivation of paddy and other crops.
Iqbal stressed upon the officers for ensuring quality planting materials and creating an effective and sustainable system of supply of high-quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the valley.
He impressed upon the officers associated with the farm to maximize the production and productivity of the farm so that more and more farmers could have access to the quality seeds of different crops at affordable prices.
During the visit, the Director inspected Paddy nurseries being laid on scientific lines and directed the farm management to compile a detailed map of the farm which will showcase different sections of the farm.
The Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Joint Director Agriculture Farms, Deputy Director Planning, Divisional Seed Certification Officer, Manager Seed Multiplication Farm Padgampora and other senior officers of the department.