UR Jewellers inaugurates ladies designer suit section at Saraf Kadal

Srinagar, Mar 19: As part of its business expansion, UR Jewelers at Saraf Kadal inaugurated the ladies designer wear section today.
On the occasion, Chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah was the chief guest. Shah while inaugurating the facility hailed UR Jewellers for expanding its business.
“UR Jewellers is one of the popular shops in Shaher-e-Khaas. I congratulate its owners Rauf Ahmad and Umar Chat for coming up with ladies designer wear section under one roof,” Shah added.