Use artificial intelligence to gauge efficiency of employees: Chief Secretary

New Delhi, Apr 11: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta stressed on use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in gauging the efficiency and output of employees so that deadwood is identified easily by the system.
Dr Mehta highlighted the need for introducing the Online Management and Monitoring System (OMMAS) for raising bills of all works under execution by different Departments such as Public Works Department, PDD, PHEetc throughout J&K.
He impressed on all the concerned Departments to look into their readiness within 15 days and decide about the timeframe to onboard themselves onto this online system of bill preparation, submission and monitoring.
Dr Mehta also directed the formulation of DPRs in digital mode of all the projects to be taken up in the UT so that automated and hassle-free checking can be introduced. He said that the digital DPRs will make the process of analysis easy and less cumbersome and shall bring about much-needed efficiency.
On the occasion, he also launched an auto-appeal feature for 8 more online services offered by different Departments. The feature is going to auto-escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicants within the time limits set under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).
Dr Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating this vital feature into the digital services offered by these Departments to the citizens. He stressed upon the need for integrating the Auto-appeal feature for all the designated 48 services offered over Service Plus immediately and rest of the services by May 2023.
The Chief Secretary said that the auto-appeal feature for services related to the everyday life of the people like birth and death certificates is critical for enhancing the ease of living. He emphasized that benefits like old age and widow pension, scholarships under various social security schemes etc should also be included in the system without any delay.
He observed that this feature would act as a turning point in maintaining transparency and accountability in services to the public and eradicating corruption. He stated that the auto-escalation feature of online services is going to put an end to malpractices besides promoting fairness, a priority set by the current dispensation in all its affairs including the offering of government employment and public contracts to its citizens on the basis of merit alone.
The Chief Secretary was apprised that with onboarding these 08 services, the total number of services with active auto-appeal features has reached 22 in the UT. It was further said that feature like auto-appeal is going to bring much greater transparency in these services in future as these would ensure their delivery as per the timeframe set for them under PSGA.
The Services which were today brought under the Auto-appeal system include the issuance of unmarried/widow/divorce certificates; issuance of family income/property certificates for the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; Issuance of Dependent Certificates; Issuance of Income Dependency Certificate; Issuance of OBC Certificate; Issuance of Street Vending/RehriLisence; Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Corporations; and Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Councils/Committees.